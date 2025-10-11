Woman arrested for stealing groceries in laundry basket from McDuff Avenue store: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announced the arrest of a woman accused of leaving a McDuff Avenue store with a laundry basket full of unpaid groceries.

According to JSO, a photo of the woman with the basket was shared last month following the incident.

With help from the public tips and JSO’s Crime Analyst Unit, detectives identified the woman as 32-year-old Ciara Sockwell, says JSO.

Sockwell was arrested on Wednesday, October 8.

JSO encourages anyone who recognizes someone on their Unsolved Crimes page to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS to share information. Those who do might be eligible for a cash reward.

