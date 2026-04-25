Woman dies after she’s found shot in Ortega Hills apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said she was found shot in an apartment Friday night in Ortega Hills. Officers were called to the Exchange at Orange Park apartments, 4925 Collins Road, at about 7:46 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot, police said. She was taken to the hospital where she died, police said.

A person of interest has been detained and is being question by police, a JSO news release stated Saturday morning.

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