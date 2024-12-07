Woman found dead in Arlington housefire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville firefighters battling a blaze at a home early Saturday in the 5400 block of North River Court found a woman dead inside. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the home just after midnight. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.