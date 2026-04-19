Woman killed in crash after losing control and crashing into trees on I-10 in Baker County: FHP

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after losing control of her vehicle, causing her to run off the roadway, hitting multiple trees in Baker County, per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the FHP’s report, the woman who died was traveling with two passengers eastbound on Interstate 10 in the outside lane. She was travelling in a Sedan.

The Sedan lost control and left the roadway, leading it to collide with several trees and come to a final rest on its side.

FHP says all three people were taken to a local hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The report states that the occupants were from Tallahassee. None were wearing a seatbelt.

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