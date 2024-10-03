Woman on Murray Hill church food pantry team is September’s Doing Good in Your Neighborhood honoree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations to Meredith Robinson, who was selected as the “Doing Good in Your Neighborhood” honoree for the month of September.

Robinson is part of the Murray Hill United Methodist food pantry team.

The team has served the neighborhood every second Saturday since October 2020.

She was gifted $500 to put toward her efforts by Publix.

