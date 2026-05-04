Wounded Warrior Project hosts Soldier Ride 250 on May 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Wounded Warrior Project will host its Soldier Ride 250 starting on May 14.

This relay-style cycling event honors veterans while commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary. It also highlights how staying active and engaged can support veterans’ mental and physical well-being.

“We are kicking off Soldier Ride 250 on May 14th in Jacksonville, Florida, right from Wounded Warrior Project headquarters. We have 80 warriors broken out into four different segments, so groups of 20, riding a total of 1,000 miles from Jacksonville, Florida, all the way up to New York City. Each segment, one of four, will be riding 250 miles total. So that’s about 60 to 65 miles per day. And each group of warriors will be riding relay style, about half of each of the day’s miles,” said Meghan Wagner, Director of Physical Health and Wellness for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Participants will ride a variety of bicycles, including standard bikes, hand cycles, and recumbent bikes adapted to meet their individual needs.

To learn more about the event and the mission of the Wounded Warrior Project, visit their official website.

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