‘Y’all wasn’t buying tickets’: Lil Duval addresses cancelation of Duval Day Concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rapper Lil Duval is addressing fans who are asking why the Duval Day Concert was canceled.

It was supposed to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

“Y’all wasn’t buying tickets,” the Jacksonville native said in a video on his Instagram story.

He said the block party celebrations on Saturday for Duval Day were still taking place.

“You can still come to Duval Day, it’s still going to be lit, it’s free,” he said. “And that’s what y’all was waiting on, some free (expletive).”

He said there would also be prize money giveaways for contests taking place on Saturday.

Ticketmaster said Duval Day Concert tickets would be refunded to the original payment method used at the time of purchase.

