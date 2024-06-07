'You just have to be here;' 'Boater Skip Day' kicks off at Bayard Point on the St. Johns River

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a large gathering of boats at Bayard Point as hundreds and hundreds of boaters possibly skipped work to spend the day on the water.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The unofficial holiday is called “Boater Skip Day”, and people are out on the St. Johns River all day long Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger went on a ride along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.

They have buoys set up at Bayard Point, creating safety lanes. It’s a designed path for law enforcement to get to any emergency quickly.

“It’s strictly for emergency personal so we can take people up to the shore and get them to an ambulance,” said Brooks Morrell, a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.

Deputy Morrell said many of the issues they see each year are medical related.

READ: ‘Pay attention;’ Boat marinas prep for a busy holiday weekend and hundreds on the water

But just last year, 18 arrests were made for boating under the influence. That’s according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Deputy Morrell said they will be out in full force to ensure everyone stays safe.

“If you break the law, or you are not courteous, or you do something that involves injury or anything along those lines, or you don’t have your safety equipment, you are going to pay the consequences for your action,” said Deputy Morrell.

For nearly 15 years, boater Emmett Britts has joined in on the fun-filled designated day on the water.

“It’s a blast,” said Britts. “Its a party, a lot of loud music and a lot of loud people.”

On Friday, he arrived at the Governor’s Creek Boat Ramp in Green Cove Springs extra early, to load up his boat and head out on the water.

“You just have to be here,” said Britts.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.