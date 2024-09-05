Young man found dead in vacant house in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — A young man, between the ages of 16 and 20, was found dead Wednesday evening at a vacant home located on the 2200 block of Edgewood Avenue West.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received several calls of gunfire in that area around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses, but as of right now, they do not know what led to the shooting or the relationships of those involved.

JSO believes this is an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

