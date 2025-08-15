Your driver’s license number may have changed, and it could cause headaches in the next election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your driver’s license number may have changed, and you might not even have realized it. That could cause problems if you go to request a mail ballot or submit a petition.

The Florida DMV began issuing new, more secure driver’s license numbers on July 31, 2024.

It’s easy to verify if your number changed.

If the two-digit number within your license number isn’t the same as the last two digits of your birth year, you likely need to update your voter registration information.

Brad Ashwell with All Voting is Local explained that your new license number won’t automatically update with your local supervisor of elections.

“And that comes into play if a voter, especially voters who want to vote by mail, which is you know, hugely popular all over the state with both parties,” said Ashwell.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland told Action News Jax it’s important to note, in-person voting is not impacted.

“When it comes to Election Day voting, early voting, we’re not looking at your driver’s license number. So, that won’t qualify or disqualify you,” said Holland.

But with online vote-by-mail requests, Holland said issues can arise.

However, those problems can be addressed with a simple phone call to your local supervisor.

“We can get the update from you when you request, but that’s gonna cause a slowdown when you request your vote-by-mail ballot,” said Holland.

Petitions could also be impacted.

If you don’t update your registration info and use your new license number on a petition, it can’t be counted.

“So, that’s where you do want that update prior to putting your new number on a petition form,” said Holland.

The easiest way to avoid all of these issues is to simply check the box that you want to update your voter registration when getting your new license at the DMV.

Just make sure to remember to also include your new driver’s license number.

“It’s really a good idea to update your registration information periodically anyways just to make sure you’re active on the voter registration list and that you have your correct address, part affiliation, all those things in their files,” said Ashwell.

Holland said he has asked the state whether it plans to eventually automatically advise Election Supervisors when a voter’s driver’s license number changes.

He expects to get an answer Monday.

