Local

Zika virus may be used to treat rare cancer in children, researchers say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Zika virus may be used to treat rare cancer in children, researchers say A virus known for causing health scares could be used to treat a rare cancer in children. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A virus known for causing health scares could be used to treat a rare cancer in children.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Researchers at Nemours Children’s Hospital found that an injection of the Zika virus can shrink and sometimes eliminate neuroblastoma tumors in mice.

The highest dosage from the tests showed that all of the tumors were gone.

Read: Florida Nemours Children’s Hospital treats first patient with gene therapy

In a four-week follow-up, there was no recurrence of those tumors.

Researchers said this could be used as a type of cancer therapy in the future.

Watch: Thousands of pounds of medical supplies from Orlando shipped to front lines in Israel

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!