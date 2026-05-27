Moringa Capsules Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Total Nutrition Inc. of Deer Park, NY is voluntarily recalling TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa Capsules (120 count) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

0 of 7 Moringa Capsule Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Moringa Capsule Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Moringa Capsule Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Moringa Capsule Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Moringa Capsule Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Moringa Capsule Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

The recalled product was distributed nationally through the online platforms, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target, and the company’s websites, http://www.tnvitamins.com/External Link Disclaimer, and https://www.doctorspride.com/External Link Disclaimer.

The product is packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth, white caps and 120 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder. The affected lots are:

Product Lots TNVitamins Ultra PotentComplete Green Superfood Moringa10,000 mg (120 capsules) Doctor’s Pride Complete GreenSuperfood Ultra Potent Moringa10,000 mg (120 capsules)

The recall was initiated following notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that these products may be implicated in an ongoing investigation associated with moringa-containing dietary supplement products. Total Nutrition Inc. has ceased distribution and sale of the identified product and has initiated removal orders across all applicable sales and fulfillment channels while the FDA, CDC and the company continue their investigation. No other TNVitamins or Doctor’s Pride products are involved.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are asked to dispose of them immediately. Do not eat, sell, or serve the product. Customers may request a refund by contacting TNVitamins at customerservice@tnvitamins.com and providing your name, order number, and a photo of the product with lot codes in question.

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