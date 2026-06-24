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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Trust the Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young 1960s Military Types (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Gay Bar Patrons (lead, male, 24-45)

--- BLONDE/ LIGHT BROWN HAIR FRIEND TYPE - JERSEY CITY SHOOT 6/22 (lead, male, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,792

- Casting locations: Jersey City, NJ; Montclair, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Ghost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Photo Double for Black Male Actor, Shaved Head, 6'2-6'3 (background / extra, male, 23-50)

--- Photo Double for White/Latino Male Actor, 6'0-6'2 (background / extra, male, 25-50)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY; White Plains, NY; Yonkers, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Resurrection: In The Field Of Blood'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- God (lead, male, 18+)

--- Jesus (supporting, male, 33-35)

--- Judas (lead, male, 30-35)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'School Jam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Vinnie (day player, male, 40-60)

--- Pete (day player, male, 40-60)

--- Anders (day player, male, 18-21)

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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HBO's 'The Gilded Age' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- White Male with Dark Hair, Beard & Mustache (background / extra, male, 50-59)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'La Escuela'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 18-23)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Cupertino,' Background Actors

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Nightclub Patrons in College Town (background / extra, 18-40)

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Little Falls, NJ; Cedar Grove, NJ; Paterson, NJ; Totowa, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Tarot Oracle'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Astra Wisdom (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Jack Bennett (lead, male, 23-30)

--- Alan Habsburg (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Willys Jeep World Record

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Guinness Record Judge Impersonator (supporting, male, 40-90)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Out the Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Photo Double for White Male Actor, 6'3"-6'5", Bald (background / extra, male, 40-65)

--- Photo Double for White Male Actor, 6'1"-6'3", Dark Hair (background / extra, male, 20-35)

--- Hand/Arm Double for White Male Actor, 5'9"-5"11" (background / extra, male, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $270

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Gilded Age' Season 4, Extras

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Speech Attendees (NON SAG-AFTRA covered) (background / extra, female, male, 18-70)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'My Psycho Vampire'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Emile (supporting, male, 21-35)

--- Vanessa (supporting, female, 21-35)

--- Sabine (day player, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Witch'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mila (The Witch) (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Naomi (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Brittany (supporting, female, 20-27)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.