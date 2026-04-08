(Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Ourealis'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Codename "Badger" (supporting, female, 21-60)

--- Codename "Star" (supporting, female, 21-28)

--- Codename "Amber" (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Business Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Entrepreneur/Small Business Owner (Product Required) (real people, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Six Stars'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman 1 (day player, female, 21-30)

--- Woman 2 (day player, female, 21-30)

--- Man 1 (day player, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $75

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Perfect Sense'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tara (lead, female, 18-39)

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-39)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Beyond SPorts Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Jeff (real people, male, 18-60)

--- Barbara (real people, female, 25-45)

--- Tina (real people, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $330

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'The Cost of Breathing'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eli (lead, male, 21-40)

--- Marcus (lead, male, 21+)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kids YouTube Channel, Characters

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (lead, all genders, 12-17)

--- Young Mentor / Big Brother for Kids YouTube Channel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Best friend for main actors on youTUbe channel (lead, male, 16+)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'The Chambers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elijah (lead, male, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Has Your Partner Vanished?' Docu-Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Ghosted Partner (real people, 22-44)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Shirley'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Shirley (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Kerry (supporting, male, 18-21)

--- Arnie (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.