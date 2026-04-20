2 dead after gunfire breaks out during 'planned fight' between juveniles at North Carolina park: Police

(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.) -- Multiple people were shot, including two fatally, after a "planned fight" between two juveniles at a North Carolina park escalated and several people opened fire, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out at Leinbach Park in Winston-Salem on Monday morning, according to police.

"This stemmed from a planned fight between two young individuals," the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

The two met shortly before 10 a.m., when the "situation escalated significantly, leading to multiple people exchanging gunfire," the police department said.

Two people are dead, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Winston-Salem police said they have not confirmed the total number of victims.

"Several individuals -- both victims and suspects -- have been identified and located," the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a statement. "Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone."

"At this time, some of those involved in the incident are juveniles," the statement added.

The incident was isolated and remains under investigation, police said.

Leinbach Park, which is located near a middle school, remains closed, police said. Students at the school were safe, police said.

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