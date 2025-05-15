2025 NFL schedule release: Bye weeks for all 32 teams

With the 2025-26 NFL season schedule release, fans can start their planning as teams continue to gear up for the campaign.

Ahead of Wednesday's NFL schedule releases, several games were announced ahead of the rest, including Week 1 showdowns, international, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games.

While byes fall on different weeks for each team, every team gets a bye week to rest somewhere around the midpoint of the season. Here's a look at the schedule of bye weeks for the 2025-26 NFL season.

every 2025 game right here 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1LMfsRP6mo — NFL (@NFL) May 15, 2025

2025 bye week schedule

Week 5: Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons

Week 6: Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Week 7: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills

Week 8: Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams

Week 9: Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders

Week 13: None

Week 14: New York Giants, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers