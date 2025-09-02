3 hospitalized, including child, after minivan drives through Pennsylvania festival

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) -- Three people have been hospitalized, including one child and a woman in a wheelchair, after a minivan drove through the Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

It is unclear if the act was intentional at this time, according to police. The driver is in custody and officials are investigating.

The Kipona Festival is an annual, three-day event held over Labor Day weekend that celebrates the region's Native American heritage.

During a press conference Monday evening, Harrisburg Bureau of Police Captain Atah Akakpo-Martin said the vehicle came through one of the barricaded areas just after 6 p.m. when festival ended.

The three people who were hit include a 6-year-old boy, who is in critical condition, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said. The other two adults, a man in the city’s traffic engineering department and a woman who was in a wheelchair during the incident, are in stable condition, the mayor said.

It is uncertain if the driver was alone in the car or if the driver was injured at the time, officials said. Photos from the scene show the red minivan sustained damage to the front of the vehicle in the incident.

The minivan came to a stop after hitting multiple objects and driving for multiple blocks through the festival, police said.

