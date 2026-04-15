4 rescued, including child, after hunting party gets stuck on ice floe in Alaska: Coast Guard

(ALASKA) -- Four people, including a child, who got trapped on an ice floe during a seal hunting expedition in Alaska were safely rescued, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday, calling it one of the most "challenging missions" the helicopter crew has ever flown.

The daring rescue occurred early Sunday, approximately 10 miles west of Chefornak, a remote village in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region in southwestern Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers reported to the Coast Guard at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday that a "group of four people on a subsistence seal hunting expedition required assistance after being trapped on the ice for over 24 hours," the Coast Guard said in a press release.

The group managed to free the 18-foot vessel overnight, but moving ice prevented it from reaching the shore, the Coast Guard said.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak reached the scene at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, and all four people -- three adults and one child -- were safely hoisted aboard, according to the Coast Guard, which released video footage of the rescue.

The conditions at the time included 28-degree air temperature and 29 mph winds, the Coast Guard said.

The individuals were transported back to Chefornak with no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.

"Our entire crew agreed this was one of the most challenging missions any of us had ever flown," Lt. Cmdr. Alexis Chavarria-Aguilar, pilot-in-command for the helicopter, said in a statement. "We battled nearly every Alaska-centric aviation weather hazard imaginable, such as flying over 800 miles in near-zero visibility through mountainous terrain, blowing snow and icing conditions."

"It was a long, difficult night, but I'm so proud of everyone involved who worked seamlessly together to bring four people home safely," he added.

The Coast Guard noted that the hunting party had three forms of communication on their vessel -- including satellite-based -- which "greatly enhanced" the aircrew's ability to find and rescue them.

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