An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The earthquake shook 3 miles (5 kilometers) southwest of Manhattan Beach, a city near Los Angeles, and caused multiple aftershocks in the area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood fire stations to examine infrastructure for damage. The fire department determined no damage or injuries have been reported in the city of Los Angeles.

The City of Manhattan Beach urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours and sometimes days after an earthquake. The city said on social media there is no tsunami threat at this time.

Teresa Macias had just gotten out of bed and made her coffee when her house in Lomita began to shake around 9:30 a.m. The painted bottles that she decorates fell to the floor, and her dog ran scared from underneath her bed.

As a Californian, Macias experiences earthquakes on a regular basis, but this one was different, the 66-year-old office clerk said.

“This one got everybody’s attention. It was a big jolt, and the way it was moving the house, you knew that it was a 5-point something,” she told The Associated Press. Macias said she continued to feel aftershocks over an hour after the initial earthquake.

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