Camp Mystic says it won't reopen Texas camp this summer

(KERR COUNTY, Texas) -- Camp Mystic announced that it will not be reopening for the summer amid ongoing investigations into deadly flooding that killed 25 girls and two teen counselors last year.

The camp said it informed the Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for a summer 2026 camp license.

"No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July's tragedy," Camp Mystic said in a statement.

The Christian all-girls sleepaway camp said it is choosing to withdraw its application for its Cypress Lake location "rather than risk defending our rights under Texas law in a manner that may unintentionally effect further harm."

Twenty-five campers and two teen counselors died during a devastating Fourth of July flash flood last summer, after rapidly rising waters inundated cabins at the camp's location along the Guadalupe River. The director of the camp also died.

Camp Mystic said it had planned to welcome more than 800 girls to its Cypress Lake location, which did not experience any fatalities, this summer, before withdrawing its application.

"This decision is intended to remove any doubt that Camp Mystic has heard the concerns expressed by grieving families, members of the Texas House and Senate investigating committees and citizens across our state. Respect for those voices requires that we step back now," the camp said.

The camp said it will "continue to fully cooperate with all ongoing investigations, comply with every lawful requirement and continue supporting recovery and healing efforts."

Families of the flood victims and some officials, including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, had called on the Texas Department of State Health Services to block Camp Mystic's license for the summer. Patrick said the camp shouldn't reopen until the flood was fully investigated and any necessary corrective actions were taken.

The license withdrawal comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services notified Camp Mystic last week of nearly two dozen deficiencies in the emergency plan in its license application.

The department said that all camps that had submitted an emergency plan had received a deficiency letter due to statutory changes and increased emergency plan requirements enacted in the wake of the deadly flooding at Camp Mystic.

The tragedy was the focus of an emotional two-day hearing before Texas lawmakers earlier this week. A Houston attorney hired by the state legislature to investigate the deadly flood presented a review based on interviews with approximately 150 people, including campers, counselors, the camp's owners and the victims' families.

The attorney, Casey Garrett, said there was inadequate training or drills for counselors and campers regarding a flood threat.

A written report of the investigation's findings is expected later this year, The Associated Press reported.

The Texas Rangers have also opened a criminal investigation of Camp Mystic, according to Patrick.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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