Chiefs waive former 1st-round RB Clyde Edwards-Heliare

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived running back and former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chiefs announced the decision Monday afternoon. Shortly before the announcement, Edwards-Helaire released a statement on social media addressing the Chiefs, Kansas City and the team's fans.

"Love ya KC!" Edwards-Helaire wrote. "A family I didn't know I needed, y'all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom, its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!"

The Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick of the first round of the 2020 draft. He was the first running back drafted that year after a standout career at LSU as an All-SEC running back for the 2019 Tigers team that won a national championship behind a historic offense that featured future NFL stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

Edwards-Helaire had a standout rookie season with Kansas City, tallying 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns as the featured back for a Chiefs team that went 13-1 in a COVID-shortened season and advanced to the Super Bowl won by Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edwards-Helaire played three more seasons with the Chiefs and won Super Bowls in each of the last two seasons. But his role and his production dwindled in each season after his rookie campaign, and he lost his starting role in 2022 to then-rookie Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs placed Edwards-Helaire on the non-football illness list on Sept. 2 ahead of their season opener, and he has not played a game this season. Edwards-Helaire previously announced on July 29 the he's been living with PTSD.

Living With PTSD is no small feat, its hard and very overwhelming . Within the last month Ive Had many flare ups and the Amazing staff here at the #Chiefs have been helping me get through some tough times.

He then told reporters that he's experienced nausea and vomiting because of the PTSD that has required hospitalization.

"I have PTSD and cyclic vomiting syndrome," he said, crediting team athletic trainer Julie Frymyer for providing help. "So it's something kind of neurologically that they just kind of help me with and walk through it."

"Sometimes I'm admitted into the hospital, something like I can't stop throwing up," he added. "Nothing pretty much can stop it. The only person who kind of put me in the right direction was Julie Frymyer early on to give me some of meds at the time when I'm going through an episode, to get me over the hump. But it's real, real bad dehydration, dropping weight real fast. It's really just, mentally, not being there."

He said that he's been dealing with PTSD since a 2018 incident while he was at LSU. He was one of two players involved in a shooting when someone attempted to rob them, according to Baton Rouge police.

Edwards-Helaire described the incident as "a self-defense situation" and prosecutors determined that the shooting was an instance of justifiable force. Sources confirmed to the Associated Press and WAFB-TV at the time that he was indeed one of the players involved. Charges were never filed against the players and they were released.