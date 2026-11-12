David Muir speaks with wounded veterans on the healing power of music

To mark 20 years of the annual Stand Up for Heroes event to support veterans, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir spoke to Bob Woodruff and veterans who are members of the American rock band The Resilient.

"Twenty years in -- we're really proud, Bob," Muir said to Woodruff as they met at New York City's Lincoln Center on Monday ahead of the event.

"It's remarkable -- you've been there since the very beginning, my friend, from the beginning," Woodruff said to Muir. "So I think I appreciate you for it."

Back in 2006, Woodruff was injured while on assignment in Iraq. From that moment on, Bob and his wife Lee have made it their mission to help wounded soldiers.

Since its founding, Stand Up for Heroes has raised millions to support veterans and military families.

In 2013, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters performed for the charity at Madison Square Garden – and he invited wounded veterans to join him. Those veterans later came together again to form American rock band The Resilient.

The Resilient is made up of severely wounded U.S. combat veterans who first met at Walter Reed, and now use music for emotional healing, trauma recovery, and inspiring others.

Tim Donley, a retired U.S. Marine Corporal and lead vocalist of the band, was injured by an IED in Afghanistan in 2012, losing both his legs above the knee and seriously damaging his right arm. He spoke to Muir about how music has helped him on his recovery journey.

"I'd say the main thing is it's allowed for the ability to connect again," Donley said. "Just that ability to even feel connections again, it's made all the difference."

Marine Corps veteran Dom Dominguez, who lost his legs and an arm in combat, is a drummer for the band and spoke to Muir about how much support he has gained from being in the band.

"For me, it's like I've gotten so much support and help on my road to recovery," Dominguez said.

U.S. Army veteran Nate Kalwicki, a guitarist for the band, spoke to Muir about the parallels between being a part of the military and a band. Kalwicki lost his right leg in Afghanistan while deployed there in 2011. He was inspired to start playing the guitar while recovering at the Walter Reed military hospital.

"Being in the military, you're part of the team, and you go on missions, you train," Kalwicki said. "I think a band is similar."

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