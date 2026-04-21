Family of Boulder attack suspect ordered released from ICE custody

(DILLEY, Texas) -- The wife and five children of the man suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators last June were ordered released from federal custody by a judge on Monday.

The family of the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, has been detained in immigration custody for more than 10 months at the family detention facility in Dilley, Texas.

Eric Lee, an attorney representing Hayam El Gamal and her children, told ABC News the family has not been released despite the federal judge’s order. There is a hearing in their case on Thursday.

"Although the court has ruled that the El Gamal family is detained in violation of the Constitution, the government continues to keep them locked up," Lee told ABC News. "We demand their immediate release."

A federal judge blocked the family's deportation in June after the Department of Homeland Security announced they were being processed for removal shortly after the attack.

Soliman, 45, is facing more than 100 charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

In court documents, Soliman’s family -- which includes five children aged 18, 16, 9, and 5-year-old twins -- have claimed authorities are continuing to detain them despite a lack of evidence that they played any role in the attack.

"The facts of this case have not changed: Mohammed Soliman is a terrorist responsible for an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement Tuesday.

"The judge wants to release this terrorist's family onto American streets," she added. "Under President Trump, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of those who have no right to be in our country, especially national security threats."

Lee, the family’s lawyer, said on X that El Gamal was rushed to the ER last week after she was denied proper medical care for persistent chest pain.

"We do not know if the lump is cancerous, all we know is that the pain is increasing, the incidents are becoming worse and worse, and she is not receiving a proper diagnosis that could lead to proper treatment," Lee said. "After 10 months in detention, Ms. El Gamal remains in pain."

While DHS did not respond to questions about El Gamal's medical care, the agency in previous statements has denied allegations about the lack of medical care at Dilley.

"These allegations of illegal aliens being denied proper medical care in ICE custody are FALSE," said Dr. Sean Conley, DHS' chief medical officer, in a statement posted on the agency website. "It is both policy and longstanding practice for aliens to receive timely and appropriate medical care from the moment they enter ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, women's health, mental health services, any needed follow up medical appointments, as well as 24-hour emergency care. This is better, more responsive healthcare than many aliens have ever received in their entire lives."

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