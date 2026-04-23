Father, teen arrested after chemical explosives were found at their New York home

(SYOSSET, N.Y.) -- A New York father and son were arrested and charged after investigators discovered chemicals at their residence that had been combined to create explosive materials, according to police.

Investigators discovered the chemicals while they were looking into a "bias incident" in which a swastika was drawn in a male bathroom at Syosset High School on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Investigators alleged the 15-year-old boy drew the swastika, police said.

Francisco Sanles, 48, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal facilitation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The unnamed teen has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and making graffiti, police said.

When the chemicals were found, officers evacuated the home and began evacuating the residents of neighboring homes.

"The Nassau County Fire Marshal, Arson Bomb Squad, Nassau County Police Emergency Service Unit (ESU) were all notified and responded to the scene. The Nassau County Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) Response Team also responded and carefully removed the hazardous material from the home," police said in a statement Thursday.

Further investigation revealed Sanles paid for the various chemicals on several occasions. He was then arrested, according to police.

Students and staff at Syosset High School were notified of the bias graffiti and ongoing investigation in an email from the school district on Wednesday night, according to a copy obtained by WABC.

"I am writing to inform you that the District found swastikas and racial epithets above urinals at Syosset High School. The District immediately commenced an investigation and notified the Nassau County Police Department. Our investigation identified the person responsible and this is now a criminal matter with an active police investigation," the school district wrote.

"We are cooperating fully with our partners in law enforcement and remain in constant contact with them as their investigation continues. This student will also face serious consequences pursuant to the District's Code of Conduct," the district said.

Sanles will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said. The unnamed teen will be arraigned in Nassau County Family Court, police said.

No attorney information for Sanles and his son is listed in court records.

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