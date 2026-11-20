A Florida judge sentenced a plastic surgeon to death for murdering a lawyer whose body was never found.

Tomasz Kosowski was found guilty of first-degree murder in September for the death of 41-year-old Steven Cozzi, who disappeared in March 2023.

Judge Joseph Bulone reached the verdict after the defendant, who represented himself in the murder trial, waived his right to a jury trial. The judge also found that the murder was done for financial gain and committed in a "cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification," aggravating factors that made the defendant eligible for the death penalty.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, Bulone said the two aggravating factors outweighed several mitigating circumstances, in particular that the murder was "cold, calculated and premeditated."

"Therefore, the court concludes that the defendant, under the laws of the state of Florida, has forfeited his right to live," Bulone said. "Accordingly, it is ordered and adjudged that the defendant Tomasz Kosowski is sentenced to death for the murder of Steven Cozzi."

Kosowski will be turned over to the Florida Department of Corrections and appointed a public defender if he chooses to appeal, the judge said.

Prosecutors said Kosowski had a "malicious and personal obsession" with Cozzi, who was representing defendants sued by Kosowski when he went missing from his law firm, and "methodically and systematically" planned the murder.

Kosowski did not call any witnesses or testify in his own defense during the seven-day murder trial.

Prosecutors argued that even though Cozzi's body was never found, the evidence showed that he is dead, and that Kosowski murdered him.

"The bottom line is the overwhelming totality of the evidence in this case demonstrates that he had the obsession, and he prepared, and he had a plan, and he effectuated that plan, and murdered him on March 21, 2023," Assistant State Attorney Nathan Vonderheide said during his closing argument during the trial.

That evidence, Vonderheide said, included Cozzi's blood found in his law office's bathroom, where he said a "violent event" occurred, and in Kosowski's truck. He said Kosowski was seen on surveillance video entering the office with a Gorilla cart box on the day Cozzi went missing, and then leaving hours later with a "very heavy" wagon.

Prosecutors alleged that Kosowski then disposed of Cozzi's body in a dumpster, which went to a landfill.

During his closing, Kosowski argued that it was "impossible" for him to have committed the crime as alleged by the state and questioned whether Cozzi died on March 21, 2023, saying there were several transactions on his credit card in the weeks following that date.

"Reasonable doubt exists in droves in this case," he said.

Following the guilty verdict, Cozzi's parents and husband spoke to the pain of not being able to lay him to rest.

"The most unbearable part is that we were never able to bring Steven home," his husband, Michael Montgomery, told the court. "I cannot describe the horrors this has brought me, and all of Steven's loved ones. It brings me more anger than I can put in words."

Montgomery said his husband is "not defined by the way his life ended."

"He is defined by the life he actually lived, by the family who loved him, by his work, by the books he read, by the miles he ran, by the meals he cooked, by the ridiculous movies, by our trips to the mountains, by his passion for the law, by his gentleness, by his strength, by the many people who loved him," he said.

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