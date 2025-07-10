National

Heavy rain floods roads in Boston

By Emily Shapiro and Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
ABC News
(BOSTON) -- A "considerable" flash flood warning was issued in Boston on Thursday morning as heavy rain pounded the city and areas to the south.

Four to 6 inches of rain fell in the towns of Canton, Quincy and North Scituate.

Rainfall rates reached up to 2 inches per hour.

Massachusetts State Police said flooding inundated Interstate 93. Police asked drivers to avoid the area around Exit 3.

The flood warning expired at 11:15 a.m. ET. Light rain remains, but is expected to move out to sea in the coming hours.

