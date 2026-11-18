Federal investigators say they are escalating their sprawling probe into so-called "ghost students" -- digital thieves who steal Americans' identities and use them to defraud the government out of student loans and financial aid, leaving taxpayers, the identity theft victims and unwitting schools to pick up the pieces.

The Justice Department last month announced "Operation Ghostbusters," the nationwide probe into criminal rings siphoning hundreds of millions of dollars from tuition aid programs. But the scope of that ongoing investigation -- led by the FBI and U.S. Department of Education's inspector general -- is now coming into clearer focus.

Heith Janke, the assistant director of the FBI's criminal division, told ABC News that almost half of the FBI's 55 field offices across the country are now actively pursuing cases associated with "ghost students," and the FBI is already aware of 830,000 fraudulent student aid accounts that have stolen more than $130 million.

The FBI has already launched 47 separate investigations tied to the scam, with each case potentially involving multiple suspects, Janke said. And, Janke pledged, it's just the beginning.

"We are just getting started when it comes to ghost students," Janke said. "While we've had the success in getting those initial cases, we are not stopping ... we will trace the money, we will find it, and we will seek accountability from them."

ABC News and ABC-owned stations previously examined the growing scam, which officials say has cost the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars each year, leaving an untold number of victims in its wake.

Last month, the Justice Department announced the first tranche of charges as part of "Operation Ghostbusters," targeting five individuals who allegedly participated in "ghost student" schemes. One of those now facing charges is Francis Mogambi, a 23-year-old Kenyan national living in Lincoln, Nebraska, who prosecutors allege helped steal the identities of victims in Wisconsin, Ohio, Virginia and New York.

One of Mogambi's alleged victims was Tony Rice, a 33-year-old cybersecurity professional in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Rice said he first became aware that his identity had been stolen late in 2025, when an investigator in Nebraska contacted him with alarming news: International criminals had stolen his identity and enrolled him in college. Rice said he later learned that the fraudster had applied for about $10,000 in student loans, leaving Rice on the hook to either pay the money back or have the loans removed from his credit.

"I found out that the actual student loan was started ... in December. I find out in January," Rice told ABC News. "Well, by February, it's not getting paid, right? So that's going to impact my credit immediately."

According to court records, it was Mogambi's own roommate in Lincoln who turned him in to authorities this past April, after Mogambi allegedly tried to recruit him to join the "ghost student" scheme.

Mogambi allegedly told the roommate that he was working with two brothers in Kenya, and that after enrolling in schools and receiving checks from those schools, Mogambi then sent as much as 70% of the illicit proceeds back to the brothers.

Mogambi, who was legally in the U.S. on a diversity visa and was working as a nursing assistant, has pleaded not guilty. An attorney representing him did not reply to a request for comment.

"Ghost Students" are a scourge on American taxpayers, according to Janke, who said the schemes are particularly depraved because they largely take advantage of systems meant to increase access to higher education, including enrollment at community colleges.

"What is great about our country is the ability for people to get a secondary education, whether that is a university or a community college," Janke said. "And the fact that these fraudsters prey upon that and use that as a means to make additional fraudulent monies off Americans is when it's appalling."

Lawmakers around the country have also started to take steps to mitigate this growing scheme. In May, the Minnesota legislature passed a higher education funding bill that it says would "provide $3 million in Fiscal Year 2027 to Minnesota State for software to detect and prevent fraud involving so-called 'ghost students.'"

In Washington, D.C., the No Aid for Ghost Students bill passed the House of Representatives in June but has not yet passed the Senate. The law would require schools to implement strict verification requirements before student aid is disseminated.

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