Judge rejects legal effort to cancel White House's UFC event

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House can host an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the South Lawn this weekend, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected a request to block the high-profile event brought by two Virginia residents who alleged the Trump administration's authorization for the event was unlawful.

In his order, Judge Mehta determined that the plaintiffs failed "to establish both a substantial likelihood of standing and irreparable harm" in their lawsuit against the event.

The lawsuit alleged the event -- which includes a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, ceremonial weigh-in and concert at the Ellipse on Saturday, and the South Lawn fight on Sunday -- violated National Park Service regulations, was improperly permitted, and lacked a necessary environmental review.

In his order, Judge Mehta found neither plaintiff was able to show they are "directly affected" by the event, despite their contentions that the temporary arena known as the "Claw" is "hideous" and "grotesque," and that it diminishes their ability to enjoy the beauty of the nation's capital in the coming days.

Mehta repeatedly picked apart the plaintiffs' efforts to establish standing to bring the suit, in which they cited reasons including planned attendance at weekend protests and road closures near the White House that they had argued would cause them personal injury.

Even if they had been able to establish standing, Mehta said, their lawsuit failed to show the event would cause irreparable harm, and noted the "unreasonable delay" in filing the lawsuit -- rejecting their explanation that the decision to sue was based on newly gathered information.

Mehta further agreed with the government that cancelling the event at the last minute would cause "substantial harm" given the amount of planning, costs and labor put into the project over the past several months.

In a court filing on Wednesday, lawyers with the Public Integrity Project had called the event a "corrupt spectacle."

"Such a volcano of corruption, if allowed to go forward, will mark an inflection point in American history," they argued.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice said the authorization for the event was lawful, comparing it to other events on the South Lawn like Easter Egg Roll, National Christmas Tree Lighting, state dinners, the Congressional Picnic, and a 2022 Elton John Concert.

They also argued that the plaintiffs lack standing and would not be harmed by the event.

"No one is holding Plaintiffs in a jiu jitsu lock, forcing them to watch UFC Freedom 250 against their will," DOJ lawyers wrote on Tuesday. "The public interest does not favor allowing them to exercise a heckler's veto, particularly at this late date."

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