'Lockdown': Massive perimeter to ring Madison Square Garden as Trump goes to NBA Finals

(NEW YORK) -- With President Donald Trump expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs on Monday night, the New York Police Department and the Secret Service say they are planning to put Madison Square Garden on "lockdown."

During a news conference Monday morning, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police officers will establish a block-to-two-block-radius security perimeter around the Midtown Manhattan arena, canceling a fan watch party that was set to occur outside the venue.

"I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and that they understand that that generally means lockdown of areas, and that's what you're going to see tonight at the Garden," Tisch said.

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, four-and-a-half hours before the start of the game, police will start blocking off streets and avenues around Madison Square Garden, creating a security frozen zone, according to Tisch.

"No one will be allowed inside the secured area unless they have a ticket to the game, a train ticket, they are going to a business inside the area, they have credentials, or they have some other authorized reason to be there," she said.

Tisch said no one will be allowed in the secured area with a backpack unless they are going to nearby Pennsylvania Station to catch a train.

Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Field Office in New York, advised ticketed fans to arrive at the Garden two hours before game time to ensure they make it through the "multiple layers" of security, including magnetometers, in time for the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

In coordination with the Secret Service, Tisch said a decision was made to cancel Monday night's fan watch party outside of Madison Square Garden due to Trump attending the game.

But Tisch said other watch parties are scheduled for Monday night, including one hosted by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Bryant Park, about a mile east of the Garden.

Mamdani said last week that he also plans to be at the Garden for Game 3.

Tisch said the watch party outside the Garden will resume for Game 4 on Wednesday night.

'Heightened risk' for malicious actors

The return of the NBA Finals to New York comes with a "heightened risk of attention by malicious actors across the ideological spectrum," according to a New York Police Department assessment obtained by ABC News.

Those malicious actors "may use high-profile sporting events as an attractive opportunity for targeted violence or disruption," the document said.

The Knicks are set to host their first NBA Finals in 27 years on Monday night.

The Knicks lead the series two games to none over the San Antonio Spurs in New York's quest to win its first NBA championship since 1973.

Commissioner issues warning

Thousands of Knicks fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden on Friday night to watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which was played in San Antonio.

But celebrations after the Knicks' victory led to multiple arrests and an injured police officer, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD said the crowd became increasingly disorderly throughout the evening. Officers made an arrest for assault and for individuals climbing light poles before the game ended.

Following the Knicks' victory, police said multiple people refused orders to leave the area, blocked traffic along Seventh and Eighth Avenues from West 31st Street to West 35th Street, and climbed onto food vendor carts, light poles and subway entrances.

According to police, one person jumped over a barrier into a restricted area. When an officer attempted to remove the individual, the person allegedly punched the officer in the face multiple times, causing lacerations that required medical treatment. The officer was later treated and released.

Police also arrested several people accused of selling counterfeit merchandise. One of those individuals faces an additional charge of possessing a loaded firearm, according to the NYPD.

In total, 26 people were taken into custody on Friday. Police said 17 people were arrested and charged, while nine others were issued criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct and released.

NYPD Commissioner Tisch has warned fans to be on better behavior for this week's games in New York.

"We will have no tolerance for violence, particularly violence against police officers, destruction of property, climbing on light poles or structures, blocking emergency vehicles or other chaotic behavior," Tisch said.

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