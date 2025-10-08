Man arrested, faces federal charge in connection with Palisades Fire: DOJ

(LOS ANGELES) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the Palisades Fire, which caused widespread destruction in Los Angeles County and killed a dozen people earlier this year, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, is accused of igniting a fire on Jan. 1 in the Pacific Palisades that ultimately erupted into the Palisades Fire, the Department of Justice said.

The brush fire was suppressed by fire crews but continued to smolder underground before high wind caused it to surface and spread nearly a week later, "causing what became known as the Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles City history," acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Rinderknecht has been charged by criminal complaint with destruction of property by means of fire. He was arrested on Tuesday near his residence in Florida and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Orlando federal court on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire erupted on Jan. 7, burning more than 23,000 acres over more than three weeks and destroying nearly 7,000 structures, according to California fire officials.

It ignited the same day as the Eaton Fire, which burned more than 14,00 acres in Los Angeles County, destroying more than 9,400 structures and killing 19 people, according to officials.

The fires started burning during strong Santa Ana winds, which, combined with dry conditions, helped their ability to spread quickly. This spread prompted mass evacuations.

The Palisades Fire decimated the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.