Manhunt on for suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife at Detroit hospital

(DETROIT) -- Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed his ex-wife at a hospital in Detroit and then fled the scene.

The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. local time Friday in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, where the victim worked, according to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a "verbal altercation" with his ex-wife, Bettison said during a press briefing.

The suspect -- identified as 65-year-old Mario Green -- then fled the hospital in a white Dodge Charger, Bettison said. He was captured on video leaving the facility at approximately 9:55 a.m., the chief said.

"He is presumed to be armed and dangerous," Bettison said. "We expect to have him in custody very, very shortly, but we're asking for the community's help."

Bettison said there is no longer an active situation at the hospital, but it remains a crime scene.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who was approximately 40 years old. Bettison said he did not know what she did at the hospital or how Green was able to access the basement.

Green has an address in Bloomfield Hills and is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

