A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after two of her children died in a house fire after she allegedly left them home alone without adult supervision, according to police.

Taneika Lashae Sirmans, 37, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree cruelty to children, the Valdosta Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Detectives said Sirmans left her three children alone during the early morning hours to go to work. Several hours after she left, a fire started in the kitchen, police said.

The third child left alone in the home is receiving treatment in Atlanta and is in stable condition, according to police.

Numerous emergency personnel responded to the house fire on Oct. 25 to find flames coming from the roof, according to police.

Three children, all under the age of 10, were pulled out of the home by firefighters, police said.

All three children were unresponsive and life-saving measures were attempted on them as they were transported to the hospital, police said.

Two of the children died of possible smoke inhalation and were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. The third child was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta, police said.

"This is such a heartbreaking and tragic incident that could have been prevented," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

"This tragedy has not only had a devastating impact on the families involved and our community, but it also affects our first responders and medical personnel who responded to the scene or were working in the hospital that morning. My thoughts are with everyone who was affected, and I continue to pray for the child who is still recovering, whose life has changed forever. No child should ever be placed in any situation where their safety and lives are left to chance," Manahan said.

Sirmans was arrested on Nov. 9 and taken to Lowndes County Jail, according to police. She is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Attorney information for Sirmans was not immediately available.

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