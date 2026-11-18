Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Tuesday that technical issues impacting the National Security Agency and other areas are not the result of a cyberattack or state-sponsored activity, amid cybersecurity concerns over reported outages.

"This is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation-state," Clayton said during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday when asked about recent reported tech outages in the government and private sector.

"We've looked very closely. Anytime we see something like this, those are the first questions that we ask on behalf of the American people. And we go across and we say, 'Is that what's going on here?' That is not what's going on here," he said.

Clayton’s comments came the same day Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sought to assuage fears over recent high-profile technology failures and service disruptions, giving the Trump administration’s clearest declaration that the events are “completely unrelated” and had "nothing to do with a cybercriminal has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country.”

"We are not under systemic attack,” Rubio told reporters.

The secretary acknowledged that the failures were “unsettling,” but said they could be blamed on run-of-the-mill computer errors.

"Each of them are distinct, and they're different in their causation,” he said.

In another interview on Fox Business on Tuesday, Clayton said he was "fairly confident" in his assertion because "we know those things exist and we have been looking for them in the past."

Clayton's comments come after an internal communications system used by NSA employees to share classified information temporarily went down on Tuesday. The NSA said the network issues occurred during "scheduled routine maintenance" and that "mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues."

Clayton told Fox Business that what the administration is fairly confident has been happening is that technology systems across institutions are upgrading and "patching" where vulnerabilities have been found, including at the NSA.

"As you patch and upgrade your systems, taking them down and bringing them back up, there are things like this that happened," he told CNBC.

"We will have other patches going forward as we upgrade our infrastructure. But this is not something that is a coordinated cyberattack or a state-sponsored effort against the U.S.," he continued.

Clayton, who also chairs the White House Super Intelligence Force (the Trump administration's term for artificial intelligence), told Fox Business that AI is able to scan systems "more quickly," and as a result, "the ability to identify vulnerabilities has increased."

"That is why it is so incumbent upon all of us to work together, to patch, to report vulnerabilities," he said.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and co-chair of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, echoed Clayton's remarks in a statement on Tuesday.

"I understand why Americans are concerned about the widespread outages we've seen in recent days, affecting everything from banks and major technology companies to critical government systems. At this point, there is no indication that these incidents are the result of a cyberattack, foreign interference, or some coordinated effort," he said.

Warner also pointed to artificial intelligence, saying AI is "making it possible to identify vulnerabilities across enormous numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, creating enormous pressure on companies and government agencies to patch those vulnerabilities immediately, often all at once, putting tremendous strain on systems that weren't built to handle that pace of change."

"While we still need to get to the bottom of these incidents, the evidence so far points toward legitimate efforts to secure our systems, not malicious activity," he said.

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