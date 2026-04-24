New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says his recent actions have not met his ‘standard’

(NEW YORK) -- The New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, addressed the media Thursday after a series of photos were published allegedly showing him with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

In his remarks, Vrabel said that his “actions don't meet the standard I hold myself to” and his initial response to the pictures was an attempt to protect his family, saying that the photos showed an innocent interaction.

"I just know I'm going to take the necessary steps with the people I care about -- that's my family and this team," said Vrabel.

Vrabel and Russini are both married to other people. Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14.

"I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now -- before my current contract expires on June 30," Russini wrote in her resignation letter. "I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

Vrabel declined to comment on the most recent photos, saying "my priorities are my family and this football team. In that order,” according to ESPN.

Vrabel did confirm at a news conference Tuesday that he has had "difficult conversations with people I care about," including his family, his coaching staff, team officials and players following the initial publication of the photos.

It is not clear if the New England Patriots will discipline Vrabel but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Thursday that this is a team matter and does not fall under the league's personal conduct policy.

"The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel's decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being," the team said in a statement. "Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.”

Vrabel confirmed that he will start seeking counseling, saying "I can only say that whatever my family needs, that's what I'm going to provide," Vrabel said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.