A young baseball player in New Jersey, 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, has died nearly six months after he was struck by a baseball before a game, according to his New Jersey township.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we, the Mayor and Township Council of Maple Shade, join our community in mourning the passing of Xavier Taylor, a beloved young baseball player whose courage and strength touched the hearts of so many," read a message from Maple Shade mayor and township council on Thursday.

The news was also shared by the All Things Foundation, co-chaired by Xavier Taylor's father Gregory Taylor, according to the foundation's social media.

According to WPVI, Taylor has been hospitalized for almost six months since he was accidentally hit by a baseball before a game.

"He's in extremely critical condition, currently on a ventilator," his dad told ABC News Philadelphia affiliate WPVI earlier this year.

In a show of support over the summer, the Philadelphia skyline, the Ben Franklin Bridge and other local landmarks lit up blue for an evening in June in support of Taylor's fight, according to the outlet.

"His story became far bigger than one family. It became a movement that the Lord trusted the Taylor family to carry," read the post from the foundation on Wednesday.

The message continued, "Across the nation, people united in faith. Homes lit up with blue lights for hope. Baseball bats rested on front porches as symbols of hope. Churches gathered. Communities knelt. Millions believed together, declaring that our God is able. And He is."

Maple Shade Township in New Jersey called the loss of Xavier Taylor "an unimaginable heartbreak."

"While Xavier's life was far too short, his impact on our community will be everlasting. He will forever be a part of Maple Shade's story, and his memory will remain in our hearts," the township wrote.

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