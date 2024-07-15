People at Butler Trump rally describe panic as shots rang out during attempted Trump assassination

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lacey Kessler of Cabot was among the thousands of people in the crowd during the Trump rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds Saturday. She was standing just 15 feet away from former President Donald Trump when she heard the gunfire just after 6 p.m. and ducked for cover.

“All of a sudden, I head pop, pop, pop, lots of gunshots and that’s when I hear, ‘Get down. Shooter,’” Kessler said. “Those Secret Service guys were pretty much pointing their guns at us and telling us to get down.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Kessler captured the moments of sheer panic in the crowd and terror on her face. She could be heard on her cell phone video saying, “Trump is shot.”

“It was scary,” she said. “It was really scary.”

Read: The Latest: King Charles writes to Trump, who was in ‘great spirits’ Sunday

Ryan McIntyre was sitting in the VIP section when he said bullets flew over his head, hitting and killing former local fire chief Corey Comperatore who was sitting just feet away.

“The first shot definitely sounded like a firecracker like everyone said,” McIntyre said. “After the second and third shot that’s when a lot of us realized it was gunfire.”

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WPXI.

Read: ‘Violence is never the solution:’ Local party leaders react to attempted Trump assassination

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.