A suspect is in custody related to a bomb that was found at an ethanol plant in Illinois, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said Monday.

Ali said in a statement issued by Peoria police that she had been told by leaders of the BioUrja Renewables facility that a suspect was in custody. Police said earlier Monday that a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning at the plant in Peoria where the explosive device was found on Friday.

The mayor said additional details would be released by the FBI, which is leading the investigation.

The FBI did not respond to a request for additional details.

Hundreds of people were forced from their homes within a 1-mile radius of the industrial site as law enforcement agencies searched the area on Friday. They were allowed to return on Saturday.

Police said a bomb found at the BioUrja facility was “rendered safe” before residents were allowed to return.

The BioUrja plant contains ethanol and "other highly combustible types of chemicals," Peoria Mayor Rita Ali told WMBD-TV on Friday.

It is not unusual for law enforcement to receive bomb threats and suspicious package calls, but they often don’t result in a credible threat, even though such calls are taken seriously by officials who must assess and investigate the claims.

Peoria, with a population of around 110,000, is located about 150 miles (about 240 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

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