Pope Leo's brother's home targeted with false bomb threat

(NEW LENOX, Ill.) -- One of Pope Leo's brothers was the victim of a false bomb threat on Wednesday night, according to the New Lenox, Illinois, police department.

Officers received a call at 6:29 p.m. for a reported bomb threat at a private residence, officials said.

"Upon receiving the report, officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and established a secure perimeter to ensure the safety of nearby residents. Out of an abundance of caution, surrounding homes were notified, and asked to evacuate," according to a statement from the police department. "Specialized units, including the Will County Sheriff's Office bomb sniffing K9 were requested to assist in the investigation."

There were no explosives, and no injuries, according to police.

"The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report. Making false reports of this nature is a serious offense and may result in criminal charges," the statement says. "Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the NLPD at 815-485-2500 or submit an anonymous tip through the Village of New Lenox website."

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