(WASHINGTON) -- The cost to repaint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has ballooned to more than $14.65 million -- exceeding the original estimated cost of the no-bid contract by more than $4 million, according to federal contract data.

In addition to the repainting by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, the National Park Service paid $1.74 million to Green Water Solutions, an Ohio-based company, earlier this year to install a "nano bubble" system to kill algae, using a similar no-bid contract to speed up the work in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

Between the two companies that received separate contracts for the resurfacing and filtration systems, the project is set to cost more than $16 million. The status of the payments to the contractors was not immediately available in the federal government’s contract database.

The Interior Department said in a statement via X, "The advanced nanobubbler technology very effectively killed the algae that has plagued every Lincoln Reflecting Pool reopening—most infamously Obama's reopening—since 1922. The Reflecting Pool water is crystal clear, and our National Park Service team is now vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool—just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf."

Trump has repeatedly defended the project, though the new paint job -- described in the contract documents as a "seamless, monolithic, waterproof, antimicrobial, and anti-algae system suitable for continuous submersion" -- and appears to be peeling, and an algae bloom has overtaken the reflecting pool.

“As a developer, I've probably built more than 100 swimming pools in different buildings I built, and I have some really good pool builders,” Trump said in April about the project. “They're great people. I have such great respect for contractors that are good and such disdain for contractors that are bad. They charge you more money and they give you a bad job, but we -- we don't accept it.”

In the two weeks since the repainting of the reflecting pool was completed, Atlantic Industrial Coatings was also awarded two payments totaling $1.54 million, a total of $14.65 million since it began the project. Contracting documents offered few details about the extra payments, other than saying the work was within the scope of their original agreement and describing it as " PAINT LINCOLN REFLECTING POOL.”

The millions of dollars being paid to the contractor are taxpayer funds. ABC News has sent repeated requests to Atlantic Industrial Coatings for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.