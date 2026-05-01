Semi-truck driver accused of causing 8 crashes then trying to strangle other driver in road rage incident

(CHICAGO) -- A semi-truck driver has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly causing multiple crashes on a Chicago highway and then trying to strangle another driver, according to police.

The alleged road rage incident occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 57, Illinois State Police said.

The semi-truck driver -- identified by authorities as 25-year-old Hassan Moutassim of Jersey City, New Jersey -- allegedly caused eight separate crashes while driving north on I-57, police said.

After the last crash, Moutassim stopped, exited the semi-truck and then allegedly removed a driver from one of the crashed vehicles "and began battering the driver, including an attempt to strangle the victim," Illinois State Police said in a press release on Thursday.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Officers took Moutassim into custody at the scene and he was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, aggravated battery on a public way and aggravated battery-strangulation, police said.

He is being held pending his first court appearance, police said. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

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