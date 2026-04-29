Support from pro-Israel group AIPAC becomes a dividing line in Democratic races

(NEW YORK) -- Against the backdrop of polls showing declining Democratic support for Israel -- especially among young voters -- the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's support for candidates is under intense scrutiny and is becoming a dividing line in contentious Democratic primaries from Michigan to New Jersey.

A poll released earlier this month by the Pew Research Center shows that Americans' views toward Israel are trending negative, especially among Democrats.

The survey found that 6 in 10 Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of Israel. That number is up 7% since last year and 20 percentage points since 2022. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, the percentage who have a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion of Israeli was 80%.

One manifestation of those changing views is the increased scrutiny of political contributions from pro-Israel groups, especially AIPAC.

Conflicts over AIPAC funding have been fueled in part by the popularity of the group Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption, better known by their social media handle Track AIPAC, which says it's a "grassroots effort to reveal and counter the influence of AIPAC and the Israel Lobby by systematically documenting their financial contributions to our federal officials" and accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza -- a charge the Israeli government has long denied.

The group churns out graphics of donations to politicians to its audience of 400,000+ followers on X. These numbers include contributions by not just AIPAC but by individuals who have previously donated to groups it says are part of the "pro-Israel lobby." That approach has received controversy, with critics saying it's unfair to conflate the donations of individuals with the support of the pro-Israel lobby as whole.

AIPAC has been critical of Track AIPAC's approach. National spokesperson Deryn Sousa described it in a statement to ABC as "an un-American and undemocratic online campaign that applies selective standards to stigmatize and silence pro‑Israel Democrats."

Estimates of donations from the pro-Israel lobby were cited by an audience member in a town hall for Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who told the questioner, "If you're equating "Israel lobby" to Jews, I got a problem with that."

In Michigan, the Uncommitted National Movement, which encouraged opposition to then-President Joe Biden's support of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, received more than 100,000 votes in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary in the swing state.

Divisions over support for Israel have continued to dominate that state's highly competitive Democratic Senate primary. Michigan is home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country as well as a sizeable Jewish community.

Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the former Wayne County, Michigan, health director who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018, has been the most vocal on the issue, repeatedly calling the war in Gaza a genocide and criticizing his opponents for accepting donations from AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups.

Appearing alongside controversial podcaster and political commentator Hasan Piker on the campus of the University of Michigan, El-Sayed took explicit aim at AIPAC, saying, "No longer are we going to sit idly by while AIPAC tells us that the goal of our foreign policy is to align with a foreign government."

Most of his criticism has been directed towards his opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens. Stevens, who is Jewish, was backed by AIPAC in her 2022 primary challenge of then-Rep. Andy Levin, a progressive Jewish member who had opposed some of Israel's policies. Stevens recorded a video in support of AIPAC last month. The Democratic Majority for Israel -- a pro-Israel group -- has endorsed her Senate run.

The third candidate in the race, State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, has criticized Piker for some of his comments on Jews and the conflict in Gaza, calling it a genocide and promising not to take money from AIPAC.

Track AIPAC endorsed El-Sayed, calling him "the only candidate for US Senate in Michigan with the spine to call out Israel's atrocities," and saying "his voice can't be bought."

Nearby Minnesota also faces a progressive vs. centrist Senate battle between Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. While Flanagan has pledged not to take any funds from AIPAC, Craig has received funds in her past congressional races from AIPAC and has been endorsed by the Democratic Majority for Israel.

Craig has not received AIPAC funding in this race. When asked if it planned to make an endorsement in that race, Track AIPAC's Co-Executive Director Cory Archibald, who has worked as a consultant for progressive Democrats like former Reps. Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman, said that it will monitor the race "and we know AIPAC has an interest in who wins Minnesota."

The track record of AIPAC's spending in some of the year's early primaries has been mixed. In New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, AIPAC spent $2 million on ads attacking moderate Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski, who supported some conditions on aid to Israel. That primary was won by progressive Analilia Meija, who has called Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide. Track AIPAC ran an ad supporting her in that race, which marked its first-ever ad buy.

The issue of AIPAC support has emerged on the national level. The Democratic National Committee considered a proposal at its spring conference to condemn the "growing influence" of money in primaries, specifically citing AIPAC. That resolution failed. AIPAC celebrated the decision, saying that "the DNC made clear that all Democrats including millions who are AIPAC members have the right to participate fully in the democratic process."

Track AIPAC says that despite that setback, it plans to remain "an important voice for change in this cycle and many more to come."

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