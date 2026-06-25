Suspect in Kansas City interstate shootings believed to be found dead: Police

The man wanted by the FBI in a string of shootings in the Kansas City, Missouri, area is believed to have been found dead, according to police.

Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, 22, allegedly shot at a car in Wyandotte County, Kansas, on June 11, authorities said, and then on June 16, he allegedly shot at five cars along Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri. The June 16 shootings killed one person and wounded four, police said.

On the night of June 16, Sanchez-Munoz barricaded himself inside a house in Independence, Missouri, east of Kansas City, and engaged in a standoff with police, authorities said. In the middle of the night, the house went up in flames, and once firefighters put out the blaze and police entered the house, Sanchez-Munoz was not there, authorities said.

The manhunt for Sanchez-Munoz had been underway ever since, with the FBI offering a $25,000 reward.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sanchez-Munoz's relatives, who were going through the damage at the house in Independence, called detectives to say they noticed the smell of decomposition in the basement, and when they moved some items aside, they saw what they thought was a body, police said.

Responding officers found a body in clothes consistent with what Sanchez-Munoz was wearing the night of the shootings, police said.

"Based on clothing description, and last known location, detectives preliminarily believe this deceased person in the residence is Sanchez-Munoz," police said in a statement.

The medical examiner will confirm the identity and determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

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