A federal appeals court is giving President Donald Trump a new chance to move his criminal hush money case into federal court, where he could then attempt to overturn his conviction on grounds of presidential immunity.

The late U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein decided in August that Trump could not move the case into federal court, two years after a jury in Manhattan convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed.

"First, the district court erred in holding that removal is categorically unavailable in a state criminal case after a federal officer defendant has been convicted," the panel said. "Second, the district court erred in holding that Defendant-Appellant failed to show 'good cause' to justify granting him leave to file a second notice of removal."

The ruling allows Trump, for a third time, to argue the hush money case rightfully belongs in federal court, where he would be able to argue he is immune from prosecution.

Hellerstein, who died last month at 92, previously decided that "paying hush money to an adult film star or engaging in a cover-up of an embarrassment are not subsumed in presidential immunity."

The appellate court's two-page ruling asked that "no further proceedings occur in the state courts" while Trump's petition is pending, effectively pausing Trump's traditional appeal of his conviction through the state appellate courts.

In May 2024, in between his two presidential terms, Trump became the first president in American history to be criminally convicted after Manhattan prosecutors alleged that he engaged in a "scheme" to boost his chances during the 2016 presidential election through a series of hush money payments to Daniels, then falsified New York business records to cover up that alleged criminal conduct. He denied all wrongdoing.

After Trump won the 2024 presidential election, he was sentenced to an unconditional discharge and later made his lead defense attorney from the trial, Todd Blanche, the attorney general of the United States.

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