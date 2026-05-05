Utz Recalls Potato Chips Over Salmonella Worries

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc., is issuing a voluntary recall in the United States of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips. This voluntary recall follows notification to Utz that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, out of an abundance of caution, Utz is recalling the limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips identified below.
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Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
To date, there have been no complaints of illness reported to Utz in connection with the recalled products. Utz is recalling these products based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.
This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed below, which are available at retail stores nationwide. No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are included in this recall.
|Item Name (size/description)
|UPC
|Best By Date
|Batchcode(s)
|1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
|83791272917
|3-Aug-26
|26030070101
|10-Aug-26
|26036070102
|17-Aug-26
|26043070101
|24-Aug-26
|26052070103
|2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
|83791272924
|3-Aug-26
|26029070104
|17-Aug-26
|26044070104
|17-Aug-26
|26045070104
|31-Aug-26
|26058070104
|8oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
|83791272931
|27-Jul-26
|26024070105
|27-Jul-26
|26024070104
|3-Aug-26
|26029070104
|3-Aug-26
|26030070104
|10-Aug-26
|26037070105
|10-Aug-26
|26038070105
|17-Aug-26
|26044070105
|17-Aug-26
|26045070105
|2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
|83791520148
|3-Aug-26
|26030070104
|3-Aug-26
|26031070104
|3-Aug-26
|26031070101
|10-Aug-26
|26038070102
|10-Aug-26
|26038070103
|1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)
|83791010144
|3-Aug-26
|26030070101
|3-Aug-26
|26031070101
|10-Aug-26
|26036070102
|10-Aug-26
|26037070102
|2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip
|83791520162
|8-Aug-26
|26052070103
|2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip
|83791192208
|31-Aug-26
|26058070104
|8oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip
|83791192246
|31-Aug-26
|26058070104
|31-Aug-26
|26059070104
|2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips
|83791520094
|31-Aug-26
|26059070104
Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have. For questions or refunds, consumers may contact the Utz Customer Care team email or call 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Eastern Time. Retailers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers.
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