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Utz Recalls Potato Chips Over Salmonella Worries

By Ben Fridkis
Utz Salmonella Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA
By Ben Fridkis

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc., is issuing a voluntary recall in the United States of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips. This voluntary recall follows notification to Utz that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, out of an abundance of caution, Utz is recalling the limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips identified below.

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Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

To date, there have been no complaints of illness reported to Utz in connection with the recalled products. Utz is recalling these products based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed below, which are available at retail stores nationwide. No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are included in this recall.

Item Name (size/description)UPCBest By DateBatchcode(s)
1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips837912729173-Aug-2626030070101
10-Aug-2626036070102
17-Aug-2626043070101
24-Aug-2626052070103
2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips837912729243-Aug-2626029070104
17-Aug-2626044070104
17-Aug-2626045070104
31-Aug-2626058070104
8oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips8379127293127-Jul-2626024070105
27-Jul-2626024070104
3-Aug-2626029070104
3-Aug-2626030070104
10-Aug-2626037070105
10-Aug-2626038070105
17-Aug-2626044070105
17-Aug-2626045070105
2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips837915201483-Aug-2626030070104
3-Aug-2626031070104
3-Aug-2626031070101
10-Aug-2626038070102
10-Aug-2626038070103
1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)837910101443-Aug-2626030070101
3-Aug-2626031070101
10-Aug-2626036070102
10-Aug-2626037070102
2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip837915201628-Aug-2626052070103
2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip8379119220831-Aug-2626058070104
8oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip8379119224631-Aug-2626058070104
31-Aug-2626059070104
2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips8379152009431-Aug-2626059070104

Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have. For questions or refunds, consumers may contact the Utz Customer Care team email or call 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Eastern Time. Retailers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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