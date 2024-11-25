Week 12 Booms and Busts: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams lose, but help fantasy managers win the day

Hope. It's the last thing left in Pandora's Box. It's the undercurrent theme all through "The Shawshank Redemption." And it's what NFL teams and fans cling to when a young quarterback is drafted. Give us a reason to believe tomorrow will be better than today.

It's been an up-and-down season for rookie quarterbacks, to be expected. But the two biggest tickets showed improvement in Week 12's early window.

Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams didn't earn real-life wins Sunday, but they helped plenty of fantasy managers. When the early window closed, Daniels was at the top of the quarterback board (32.4 points) and Williams ranked third (26.9 points). A nifty comeback week when one was desperately needed.

Both players were in catch-up mode in the second half, which can be nectar of the fantasy gods. The Commanders scored 23 points after halftime against Dallas (including 17 in a chaotic final period) and the Bears used 17 fourth-quarter points and the rare onside-kick recovery to force overtime against Minnesota. We can't call it garbage time when a comeback actually works. Washington would have tied Dallas late if not for a botched extra point.

Daniels had a better fantasy game than a real-life one. He was intercepted twice and only had 57 yards passing at halftime. The most encouraging sign was the return of his running game (7-74-1); he was an ineffective and sometimes reluctant runner the previous two weeks. I openly speculated that perhaps his rib injury hadn't completely healed, but he looked fine against Dallas.

The Daniels bottom line was boosted when the Cowboys allowed a gift 86-yard score to Terry McLaurin in the final minute of the game; you could write a book on how poorly Dallas defended that play. But fantasy managers won't apologize or give the points back. After scoring about 13 points a week over a five-game stretch, Daniels was back in business.

DIDN'T MATTER FOR THE COMMANDERS BUT THAT'S A LOT OF LAST-SECOND FANTASY POINTS FOR JAYDEN DANIELS AND TERRY MCLAURINpic.twitter.com/tpoOTPIUoO — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 24, 2024

The upcoming schedule is medium — Tennessee, a bye week and then New Orleans to open the fantasy playoffs in Week 15. The Titans and Saints are middle of the pack with respect to QB points allowed. Daniels gets a Week 16 challenge against Philadelphia, then closes with a home date against Atlanta. Bottom line, if he's willing to run, we're willing to play him.

Daniels was needed more Sunday with Brian Robinson Jr. (5-13-0) getting dinged up early. We appreciated the two touchdowns passes going to fantasy staples McLaurin (5-102-0) and old reliable Zach Ertz (6-38-1).

Williams had a better real-life game than Daniels did — he threw for 340 yards and didn't turn the ball over against the respected Vikings defense. He took a modest three sacks against the blitz-happy Minnesota scheme, although one of them was a hold-the-ball killer in overtime. There were two touchdown passes, the first for Williams since Week 6 — and 33 resourceful scrambling yards.

I don't know where the Thomas Brown story is headed, but he seems much more in sync with Williams than departed OC Shane Waldron ever was. And as usual, the Bears kept the target tree gloriously compact — 42 of the 47 targets went to the Big Four of Keenan Allen (15), Cole Kmet (10), Rome Odunze (10) and DJ Moore (seven). Fantasy being the silly game it is sometimes, Moore had the best return (7-106-1 for 23.4 fantasy points) despite the smallest workload. He also caught a two-point conversion. But it's fun to see this offense trustable again.

The buzzkill for Williams fantasy managers is the upcoming schedule — it's a sea of red. Three daunting road games are on the way — Detroit on Thanksgiving, San Francisco and then Minnesota in prime time. The Lions rematch follows in Week 16, with the Seahawks in Week 17. Hopefully fantasy managers have a safer option to dial up at QB. But if Williams can merely show competence, it makes us more comfortable starting the critical pass catchers in this offense. And wouldn't it be nice?

Note: I'll add additional Week 12 analysis as Sunday unfolds.