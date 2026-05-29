Nearly 11,000 Sofas Recalled in Fire Hazard

This recall involves the Talan powered group living room furniture set consisting of a sofa (model JF1126-4PHL), loveseat (model JF1126-5PHL) and recliner (model JF1126-9PHL) and the Royce group consisting of a sofa (model JF1155-4PHL), loveseat (model JF1155-5PHL) and recliner (model JF1155-9PHL). The sets come with a power headrest and lumbar, pillowed arms, ultra-padded seating and USB and wireless charging. The Talan set comes in a medium-gray color . The Royce set comes in a brown color.

Sofa Recall Photo Courtesy: CPSC

Sofa Recall Photo Courtesy: CPSC

At least 41 incidents have been reported, including smoking, burning, an electrical odor, and two fires. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Consumers should stop using the power recliner switch on their furniture set and unplug the power cord immediately. The firm is offering all consumers a free replacement power recliner switch on the sofa, loveseat, and recliner with an upgraded switch. They will arrange for an authorized technician to replace the affected switches at your residence.

Affected sofas were sold through Raymour & Flanigan® Furniture in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The Talan was sold from January 2024 through March 2026 for between $1,000 and $2,200. The Royce was sold from May 2025 until the middle of May 2026 for between $800 and $1,800.

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