Person shot by law enforcement near Washington Monument, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON — An individual was shot by law enforcement Monday near the Washington Monument, the Secret Service said.

The person’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting around 15th Street and Independence Avenue were not immediately known. The Secret Service encouraged people to avoid the area as emergency crews responded to the shooting not far from the White House.

The White House was briefly locked down as authorities investigated the incident.

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