ATLANTA — After she lost the Georgia governor's race in 2018, Stacey Abrams used her national profile and fundraising prowess to start an organization to confront problems with ballot access and voter disenfranchisement around the country.

Eight years later, the Atlanta Democrat says the organization, Fair Fight, is winding down its voting-focused operations. Abrams plans to reveal a new structure and mission in the new year focused on shoring up democratic processes and confronting what she describes as authoritarian maneuvers in state and local governments.

Abrams, who shared her plans with The Associated Press, said it's a necessary evolution as President Donald Trump's second term enters its final two years and Democrats take control of Capitol Hill in January.

“I don’t think it’s getting out of the game. I think it’s changing the approach,” she said.

Abrams pointed to gerrymandering of political districts, including congressional redistricting that was supercharged by the Supreme Court's gutting of the Voting Rights Act earlier this year, and other state-level moves that she said are "not going to end with Donald Trump's exit."

“Voter suppression is not solved, but it has enough lieutenants and knights and advocates who are fighting," she said. “So we can take this moment to shift the focus because this next threat is as dangerous, if not more.”

Other advocates who have worked with Fair Fight praised its role in helping marginalized voters and raising the money to build a more stable voter protection infrastructure within the Democratic Party and among left-leaning nonprofits.

Some of Abrams' supporters stressed that donors and activists on the left cannot take Fair Fight's shift — nor the fact that Democrats won sweeping victories in November — as a reason to let up.

“I want to be very clear about this: It is an institutional loss,” said Cliff Albright, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter. “But how that loss plays out, what the impact is, will depend on whether or not people still believe that this is an important issue that deserves our attention and deserves our funding.”

What the new version of Fair Fight could look like

Abrams emphasized that she's not abandoning voting rights, but she said ballot access issues are distinct from how government itself functions. She pointed to redistricting fights that she said will continue, especially in the Southern statehouses where Democrats have not won legislative control.

She said she wants to better educate citizens about how the makeup of a state legislature and its rules shape budgets, healthcare, education and other policies that shape people's daily lives.

“Where voter suppression is about how you access democracy, the rise of authoritarian control is about whether there is a democracy, and that’s where we want to put the focus,” she said.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, who managed Abrams’ two unsuccessful runs for Georgia governor, in 2018 and 2022, and ran Fair Fight for much of its existence, cited the group's role as coordinator of organizations across multiple states and said that would continue.

Albright said Fair Fight was a leader this year in pulling national, state and local organizations together into a Signal chat and weekly Zoom calls after the Supreme Court's decision in the Voting Rights Act case led several Republican legislatures across the South to eliminate congressional districts with Black representation.

"That was critical to us sharing ideas and combining our resources," he said, adding that the early organizing led into a campaign season in which strong turnout, especially among Black voters, fueled Democratic victories.

Abrams has had some high-profile setbacks

Abrams started Fair Fight soon after losing the 2018 Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp by fewer than 60,000 votes, around 1.4 percentage points. At the time, she argued that Kemp had used his role as secretary of state to suppress her would-be voters — allegations Kemp denied.

"Let's be clear, this is not a speech of concession," she said when ending her challenges more than a week after Election Day. A lawsuit she filed alleging "gross mismanagement" of Georgia's elections eventually sputtered out, after a judge had tossed out most of her claims.

Other groups Abrams founded years ahead of that race — the New Georgia Project and its action fund — shut down in 2025 after having been fined when the state Ethics Commission found they had violated state campaign laws with activities supporting Abrams' 2018 campaign.

Abrams' elevated national profile after her first run for governor translated into rapid growth for Fair Fight. The group raised almost $220 million from thousands of donors over eight years. It has 22 employees now, down from a peak that approached 60 before financial troubles forced layoffs after the 2022 elections.

The organization has an extensive donor list and reams of policy research, opposition research on candidates, strategy and communications plans.

“We’re going to take the time over the next couple of months to make sure those pieces get transferred or get leveraged for allies or get moved” to the new organization, Groh-Wargo said.

Aiming for another ‘ripple effect’

Abrams said she wants a new Fair Fight iteration to have the same long-term effect as the first: seeding other organizations doing similar work.

“It’s the ripple effect,” said Ben Wikler, former Wisconsin Democratic Party chair.

He recalled Abrams helping raise money to fund the state party's first full-time voter protection staff member. That became a permanent team ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump, the Republican incumbent, was defeated.

“We built the machine,” he said. “Fair Fight kickstarted it.”

Fair Fight also worked with Democrat Joe Biden’s successful campaign in 2020 on voter protection in 18 states. Marc Elias, Democrats’ most high-profile election lawyer, said those kinds of efforts can be used to leverage citizen pressure on government at all levels.

“You can’t have a democracy where lawyers like me have to litigate against the Department of Justice and win dozens and dozens of cases in order to have free and fair elections and government,” he said.

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