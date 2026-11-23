WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to address the Justice Department on Monday, his second speech in less than two years at an agency that has moved aggressively to fulfill his White House's agenda and pursue criminal cases against his adversaries.

The White House said the speech, in the building's ceremonial Great Hall, would be about protecting American families. But it was unclear to what extent the address would also function as a forum for the Republican president to again encourage the prosecution of his political opponents and revisit years-old grievances about a Justice Department that has repeatedly investigated him over the past decade.

The speech is unfolding against the backdrop of sweeping Republican losses in midterm elections this month that gave Democrats control of Congress and that tee up possible House and Senate investigations over everything from the mass firings of agents and prosecutors who investigated Trump to a series of politically charged investigations by the Trump administration Justice Department that have been rejected by grand juries and judges alike.

Trump’s sway over the department is embodied by a banner of his face that hangs outside the building’s exterior, an indication of what critics say is the erosion of the institution’s historic independence.

Trump will be joined by Attorney General Todd Blanche, his former personal defense lawyer, who has been unapologetic in his view that the president is entitled to exert his will on the Justice Department. Blanche was elevated from deputy attorney general to the top job in April after Trump ousted Pam Bondi, who struggled to satisfy the president's demands for retribution and endured bipartisan criticism over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Presidential addresses at the Justice Department are rare but not unheard of.

Trump last visited in March 2025 for a speech meant to rally support for his administration's policies on violent crime, drugs and illegal immigration. But he used the occasion to air a litany of complaints about the criminal cases he faced during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration — when prosecutors charged him with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and with conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden — and to vow retribution for what he described as the "lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls."

He pledged at the time to expose the “egregious crimes and severe misconduct” of his foes. The Justice Department since then has accelerated efforts to investigate his enemies but has encountered multiple setbacks, with cases either thrown out by judges or spurned by grand juries that have refused to issue indictments.

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