Poll shows that strict cell phone bans in school are working for your kids

The kids have been back in classes here locally for a few weeks now, and some are still getting used to new rules about when and where they’re allowed to use phones at school.

But it seems that nearly universally, anywhere a teacher has had a class with strict “No Cell Phone In Class” policies, it has resulted in better learning environments for the kids.

The folks over at Study.com just wrapped a poll of teachers to check on how these rules are working:

Classroom Management: 68% of educators in schools with strict mobile bans report improved classroom management

Student Engagement: 76% of educators say strict mobile bans improve student engagement

Student Safety: 70% of educators say strict mobile bans enhance student safety

Lost Learning Time: Teachers in schools with flexible policies lose more classroom time managing cell phone use

In fact, when you dig a little deeper, the numbers only look better for parents and teachers:

Rules can vary county-by-county, so here is my understanding of the rules based on where you may live/go to school:

Duval County - According to DCPS, phones now have to be out-of-sight and inside bags during class unless a teacher permits cell phone use

St. Johns County - During the school day students must turn off their devices and store them in their backpack, purse, locker, or vehicle during the school day, which is generally from 7:30 AM–3:30 PM. They can’t use their devices without administrative approval, except for instructional purposes when a teacher permits it.



Clay County - According to the newest edition of the Student Family Handbook 2024-2025, students can’t use a wireless communication device during instructional time except when expressly directed by a teacher solely for educational purposes. Elementary and junior high students cannot use cellphones during school hours or lunch.

Nassau & Baker Counties - School cell phone rules are aligned with the state of Florida’s new legislation. This means that students are generally prohibited from using cellphones during instructional time in public schools.

